CRAWFORD - Janice S. Crawford, nee Joslin, 66, of Columbia, IL, passed away December 14, 2019, in St. Louis, MO. Visitation 4-7pm Friday, December 20, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home and again 9am until time of service Saturday at Life Community Church. Funeral 10am Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Life Community Church in Columbia, IL. Interment at Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery in Columbia, IL. Arrangements handled by Quernheim Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 17, 2019