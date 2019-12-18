|
Janice S. Crawford Janice S. Crawford, nee Joslin, 66, of Columbia, IL, died December 14, 2019, in St. Louis, MO. She was born August 15, 1953, in E. St. Louis, IL. She is survived by her husband Gary L. Crawford; sister Sheri (David) Markham; nephews and nieces David Markham, Michael (I-Fei) Markham, Daniel (Tiffany) Hallows, Randy Kirsch, Kim Kirsch, and David (Megan) Kirsch. She is preceded in death by her parents Carl Norman & Florence Gertrude (nee Mooney) Joslin and brother Carl Joslin Jr. Janice was a member of Human Support Services (board member and past president), Rotary Club - Columbia, IL (past president), House of Neighborly Service (board president), YMCA of Monroe County (board member and past president), Columbia Chamber of Commerce, CROWN member, and a retired Special Education Teacher - Waterloo School District (37 years). As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Human Support Services or House of Neighborly Service Visitation: will be held at 4-7pm Friday, December 20, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home and again from 9am until time of service Saturday at Life Community Church Funeral: service will be at 10am Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Life Community Church in Columbia, IL Pastor Jamey Bridges officiating. Interment at Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery in Columbia, IL. Arrangements handled by Quernheim Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 18, 2019