Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quernheim Funeral Home
800 South Market Street
Waterloo, IL 62298
(618) 939-6121
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Life Community Church
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Quernheim Funeral Home
800 South Market Street
Waterloo, IL 62298
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Life Community Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Crawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Crawford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Crawford Obituary
Janice S. Crawford Janice S. Crawford, nee Joslin, 66, of Columbia, IL, died December 14, 2019, in St. Louis, MO. She was born August 15, 1953, in E. St. Louis, IL. She is survived by her husband Gary L. Crawford; sister Sheri (David) Markham; nephews and nieces David Markham, Michael (I-Fei) Markham, Daniel (Tiffany) Hallows, Randy Kirsch, Kim Kirsch, and David (Megan) Kirsch. She is preceded in death by her parents Carl Norman & Florence Gertrude (nee Mooney) Joslin and brother Carl Joslin Jr. Janice was a member of Human Support Services (board member and past president), Rotary Club - Columbia, IL (past president), House of Neighborly Service (board president), YMCA of Monroe County (board member and past president), Columbia Chamber of Commerce, CROWN member, and a retired Special Education Teacher - Waterloo School District (37 years). As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Human Support Services or House of Neighborly Service Visitation: will be held at 4-7pm Friday, December 20, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home and again from 9am until time of service Saturday at Life Community Church Funeral: service will be at 10am Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Life Community Church in Columbia, IL Pastor Jamey Bridges officiating. Interment at Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery in Columbia, IL. Arrangements handled by Quernheim Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Quernheim Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -