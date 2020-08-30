1/1
Janice Earl
Janice Earl Janice L. Earl, age 46, of Forsyth, IL, born February 6, 1974 in Decatur, IL, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, MO. She worked at Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home in Decatur for the past 23 years. Janice was a member of Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter, Crime Stoppers, Women's Noon Network of Decatur, Delta Delta Delta Sorority, Int. Chapter PEO Sisterhood and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Surviving are her father, Randy (Linda Allan) Earl of Decatur, IL, her mother, Doris Earl of Decatur, one sister, Colleen (Toby) Perry of Spring Hill, TN, two nephews, Sam Perry and Zac Perry along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Memorials are requested to Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Visitation: will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL. Service: Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10:00 a. m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Point Pleasant Cemetery in Long Creek, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
AUG
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
August 29, 2020
My sincere condolences to you and your family.
Terry Clark
August 29, 2020
My heart is broken. She was such a sweet girl and a joy to have in my sixth grade classroom. Im sure she endured far more than well ever know. Sincerest sympathy to the family >p
Susan Hull
