Janice Kay Friedrich Janice Kay Friedrich, nee Schnake, 80, of Belleville, Illinois passed away on September 12, 2020. Janice was born on April 15, 1940, in Centralia, Illinois. Janice met her husband, Roy Eugene "Gene" Friedrich, of 61 years while attending high school in Centralia, Illinois. After falling in love and getting married, the two raised a family together. Janice, in her younger years, worked as a secretary for St. Clair Township, before retiring. After she retired, she enjoyed spending her time helping Gene garden, being an active member of her family, organizing her home, socializing with her girlfriends at the beauty shop, and shopping. Janice was preceded in death by her: parents, Wesley and Ladonne, nee Greer, Schnake. Left to remember her are her: husband, Gene Friedrich; brother, Larry (Barb) Schnake; children, Deborah (Reuben) Hilerio, and Randy Friedrich; grandchildren, Matthew, Sarah, Ruby, and Rosie; eight great-grandchildren; and many other beloved family and friends. Services: A private service and interment will be held at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory.