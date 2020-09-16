1/
Janice Friedrich
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice Kay Friedrich Janice Kay Friedrich, nee Schnake, 80, of Belleville, Illinois passed away on September 12, 2020. Janice was born on April 15, 1940, in Centralia, Illinois. Janice met her husband, Roy Eugene "Gene" Friedrich, of 61 years while attending high school in Centralia, Illinois. After falling in love and getting married, the two raised a family together. Janice, in her younger years, worked as a secretary for St. Clair Township, before retiring. After she retired, she enjoyed spending her time helping Gene garden, being an active member of her family, organizing her home, socializing with her girlfriends at the beauty shop, and shopping. Janice was preceded in death by her: parents, Wesley and Ladonne, nee Greer, Schnake. Left to remember her are her: husband, Gene Friedrich; brother, Larry (Barb) Schnake; children, Deborah (Reuben) Hilerio, and Randy Friedrich; grandchildren, Matthew, Sarah, Ruby, and Rosie; eight great-grandchildren; and many other beloved family and friends. Services: A private service and interment will be held at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West
Belleville, IL 62223
6182333110
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved