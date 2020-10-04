Janice Fritz Janice L. Fritz, 77 of Freeburg, IL, born February 21, 1943, died Friday, September 25, 2020, at Freeburg Care Center, Freeburg, IL. Janice graduated from Freeburg Community High School in 1961, where she was a member of the band and area softball teams. She spent her career working in the payroll department at Edison Brothers, St. Louis, Missouri before retiring in 1997. Janice was an avid bowler. She bowled in the Freeburg Ladies Monday Night League and was a member of the 600 Club. During retirement Jan enjoyed spending time with her nephews and great nephews. She loved watching sports, especially the Cardinals and her favorite team, the Cubs. She spent a lot of time tinkering with her cars, especially driving her 1966 convertible around town. She loved being with her dog, Schatze. Janice was preceded in death by her parents, the former Mayor of Freeburg, Lester and Violet, nee Virgin, Fritz. Surviving are one brother and sister-in-law, Doctor Stephen and Pat Fritz, Lubbock, TX; two nephews, Andrew (Laura) and their two sons, Dylan and Ian from Las Vegas, NV, and Alexander (Sarah) and their two sons, Brandon and Evan from Verona, WI; a special family friend, Louise Surber; and several cousins, Jeffrey (Marsha) Hacker, Ricky Hacker, Donna (Russ) Schmidt, Carol (Gary) Wilbur, and Linda Tarrent. A very special thank you to the staff of the Freeburg Care Center who cared for Jan each day. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
. Funeral: A private graveside service will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Freeburg, IL.