|
|
Janice Houlihan Janice R. Houlihan, 68, of Roseburg, OR, born March 14, 1951, in Granite City, IL, passed away Oct. 9, 2019, in her home with her family by her side. Jan had lived many years with her husband Bob in San Francisco, and they had retired and moved to Oregon in 2017. Jan fought a long hard fight with cancer. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Houlihan in Dec, 2018, brother James Reinhardt, and parents, Norman and Marie Reinhardt. Jan is survived by sister Joan (Phil) Achenbach of Glen Carbon, and brother Mark (Alice) Reinhardt of Almo, KY, and nieces and nephews, and many good friends. Pearson's Funeral Home of Roseburg, OR handled the arrangements for cremation. Her remains will be buried at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Service: A memorial gathering for close friends and family will be held Oct. 26 at St. Elizabeth Church after the 4:30 Mass.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019