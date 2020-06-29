Janice L. Behrman Janice L. Behrman, nee Berkel, 77, of Belleville, IL, born April 4, 1943, in Belleville, IL, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Behrman retired from Firstsource as a customer service representative. She was a member of St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. After the death of her dear husband, Janice moved to the Esquiline Apartment Community at the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows and enjoyed life. She joined the baking club and loved all her many friends she made there. Janice was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Frederick Earl Behrman, whom she married on October 15, 1963, and who died on February 22, 2012; her parents, John N. and Adele, nee Haudrich, Berkel; and two sisters, Geraldine (Sal) Volpe and Karen Harbough. Surviving are two sons, Joseph (Glenda) Behrman of Lancaster, CA, and Michael (Michele) Behrman of Union Grove, WI; one daughter, Shelly Behrman of Collinsville, IL; five grandchildren, Ashley Behrman (Tim Arnold), Andrea Behrman, Michele DeArmond, David Holt, and Patricia (Richard) Hunter; five great-grandchildren, Masi Arnold, Zachary Davin, Skylar DeArmond, Kayla Hunter, and Joseph Hunter; a sister, Sister Joyce Ann Berkel, SSND of Shiloh, IL; two brothers-in-law, Ralph (Judy) Behrman, and Don Harbough; nieces and nephews; and her many friends at the Esquiline, especially Marian Mueth. Memorials may be made to the Diabetes Foundation, or to the Oblates of Mary Immaculate. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines will be in place upon entrance. A link to join virtually can be found on the obituary at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. William McGhee officiating. A link to join virtually can be found on the obituary at www.rennerfh.com. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 29, 2020.