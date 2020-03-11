|
Janice Schroeder Janice S. Schroeder, nee Straubinger, 87, of Belleville, IL, born March 16, 1932, in Belleville, IL, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at St. Paul's Home, Belleville, IL. Janice was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. She was an avid seamstress, quilter, and baker, who enjoyed her lunches and card games with friends. She loved to spend time with family, especially caring for grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as her children and grandchildren dealt with other responsibilities. She was quick with babysitting assistance, providing a needed lunch or dinner, and always ensuring perfect desserts were available. She enjoyed her frequent shopping trips to the mall and elsewhere, never letting inclement weather stand in the way of a potential bargain. Janice was very independent and proud of the fact that she lived at home for 87 years, until the last few months of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 48 years, Lavern "Red" Schroeder, whom she married on June 15, 1949, and who died on December 28, 1997; her parents, Henry and Theolinda, nee Ettling, Straubinger; a brother, Norman Straubinger; two sisters, Ethel Schroeder and Marian Wasem Wilson; and a grandson, Jason Schroeder. Surviving are her children, Gary (Judy) Schroeder of Fairview Heights, IL, Susie (Harry) Harris of O'Fallon, IL, Renee (Tom) Kreher of Freeburg, IL, and Mark (Sandy) Schroeder of Caseyville, IL, ten grandchildren, Ben (Jennifer) Schroeder, Stephanie (Brandon) Stookey, Brett (Jana) Schroeder, Jennifer Rines, Matt (Jackie) Harris, Jessica (Adam) Muehl, David (Carrie) Kreher, Zachary (Jess) Kreher, Daniel (Jamee) Schroeder, and Michael Schroeder; 17 great - grandchildren; and nieces and a nephew. Memorials may be made to the Rehab Unit at St. Paul's Home, the Siteman Cancer Center, in the form of masses, or to Family Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at St. Teresa Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at St. Teresa Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. David Darin officiating. Per Janice's wishes, her body was gifted to Washington University School of Medicine for research purposes.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 11, 2020