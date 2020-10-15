Janice Sims

May 4, 1942 - October 9, 2020

O Fallon, Illinois - Janice Mae Sims, 78, formerly of Bradley, IL, died peacefully on October 9, 2020. She was born on May 4, 1942 in Bradley, IL, to Armond and Regina (Dion) Brosseau. Janice is survived by one sister, Barbara Brosseau, of Bradley, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Brenda Guimond Powell.

Janice graduated from St. Patrick Central High School in Kankakee, IL and took great pride in being a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. Through the years when needed, Janice held bookkeeping positions at the Bradley Bank and Scot Lad in Bradley and sold Avon for many years. She eventually retired from CSL Behring and had been Supervisor of Accounts Payable.

Janice is survived by her husband of nearly sixty years, Ralph D. Sims, whom she married at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley on November 19, 1960. Surviving children and their spouses include Sherri (Al) Galante of O'Fallon, IL; Shawn (Stan) Wischnowski of Havertown, PA; Erin Sims of West Chester, PA; Bryce (Tiffany) of Austin, TX; and Kathleen Ringenberg of Simpsonville, SC. She is also survived by one sister-in-law, Mary Ann Cockshoot of Milan, IL, along with 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Thursday, October 15th, 2020 at Schreffler Funeral Home, 1100 N. Convent Street, Bourbonnais, IL. A funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 16th, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. Burial will be private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Social distancing and "masks in motion" will be practiced.

Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice of Fairview Heights, IL.





