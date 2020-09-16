Jared Guetterman

1/1
Jared R. Guetterman Jared "MyJared" R. Guetterman, 28, of Cahokia, Illinois, born October 30, 1991 in St. Louis, Missouri, died September 13, 2020, at his residence. Jared was preceded in death by a brother, Mathew Guetterman and all of his grandparents. Surviving are his son, Siegmund Gutermann of Collinsville, IL; his biological father, Michael Guetterman, Jr. of Cahokia, IL; his parents, Michael and Kerri, nee Spisak, Guetterman, Sr. of Cahokia, IL; his girl friend, Samantha Hannon of Collinsville, IL; siblings, Meredith (Scott) Bovee of Cahokia, IL, Mitchell (Trisha) Guetterman of Rincon, GA, Mark (Holly Farrar) Guetterman of Dupo, IL, and Madalyn Guetterman of Columbia, IL; and his godparents, Kathleen and Jerry Lansing of Mascoutah, IL. He was also a dear uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. The care for Jared's private cremation was entrusted to Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois. Due to the Governor's COVID restrictions at this time, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 16, 2020.
