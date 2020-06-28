Jason Burrow Jason Michael Burrow, age 40, resident of Aurora, Colo., formerly of Belleville, IL, born November 27, 1979 in San Antonio, Texas, to Thomas and Lisa, nee Rushing, Burrow, died Thursday, June 18, 2020 near his home in Aurora. Jason grew up in Belleville and was a 1997 graduate of Belleville Township High School East. Jason loved the outdoors and sports and played high school football and baseball at Belleville East High School and baseball with the Fairview Heights American Legion team. Jason was employed at Tables restaurant in Denver, Colo., where he was well-liked and respected by his co-workers and customers. Jason loved music and attending concerts and was a fan of many groups. Jason dedicated every moment to his wonderful and loving son Reed and was an instant friend to everyone he met. "Sometimes we live no particular way but our own. Don't let anyone change who you are. Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself." -Grateful Dead Jason was preceded in death by his grandparents Martin Schmidt, Martha Schmidt, and Thomas Haley. He is survived by his parents Tom and Lisa Burrow of Belleville, Ill. Jason was a devoted dad to son Reed Burrow and a caring figure to Reed's sister Brianna Sanchez-Roginski. Also surviving are his brother Christopher Burrow and Chris's daughter and much loved niece Alexis Burrow, grandparents Linda Haley, and Philip and Rosalie Rushing and many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. Post a memory and offer at condolence at www.wfh-ofallon.com. A memorial fund has been established for his son Reed; donations may be sent to Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W Washington St., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Service: Jason's family will have a private memorial Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Ill.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 28, 2020.