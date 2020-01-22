|
Jason Jenks Jason Michael Jenks, Correctional Officer, St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, 46, of Belleville, Illinois, born January 10, 1974, passed away, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at his residence. Jason was a graduate of Belleville Township High School West and attended Southwestern Illinois College. He proudly served the Sheriff's Department for the past 18 years, in several capacities: including, an Auxiliary Deputy, Correctional Officer and Bailiff. Jason was honored as the 2016 St. Clair County Correctional Officer of the Year and numerous other accolades during his career. Jason was dedicated to serving others and helping his brothers and sisters in law enforcement. He also worked as a security officer for the Metro Link and several public events throughout the community. He was a member of the Masonic East Lodge 504, A.F & A.M., in Fairview Heights, the Ainad Shriners of Southern Illinois, the Blue Knights, the Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge 1221, as well as being a Sergeant with the St. Clair County Auxiliary Deputy Association. Jason had many hobbies that included spending time with his family and friends, organizing events, detailing cars, riding motorcycles, and playing golf. He was a member of the Looking Glass Corvette Club and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Blues fan. He adored his faithful companion, his Doberman, Tyson. Jason never met a stranger and his laughter and infectious smile could light up a room. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. qHe was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Kenneth and May, nee Fredericks, Jenks; his maternal grandparents, Edward and Amelia, nee Dressler, Mueth; his great aunts, Eugenia Zeilman and Dorothy Lauer; and his uncle, Barney Elser. Surviving are his loving parents, Roger and Lynn, nee Mueth, Jenks, of Belleville, Illinois, his dear aunt and Godmother, LaVerne Elser, of Swansea, Illinois; his uncle and Godfather, Donald (Mary Lou) Mueth, of O'Fallon, Missouri; and numerous cousins, colleagues and dear friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the , the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, Backstoppers, or the family. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com. Visitation: Friends may call from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Teresa Catholic Church, 1201 Lebanon, Ave. Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: A mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Belleville, Illinois with Father Mark Reyling officiating. Committal services will follow at the chapel in Lake View Memorials Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 22, 2020