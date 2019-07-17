Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Belleville, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Belleville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason McFalls
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason McFalls

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason McFalls Obituary
Jason McFalls Jason P. McFalls, 46, of Belleville, IL, born November 5, 1972, in Belleville, IL, died Saturday, July 13, 2019 at his residence. Jason worked for Amsted Rail, Munie, and JC Construction for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his dogs and all animals that he came across. He also loved stock car racing. Jason never met a stranger and was loved by many. He was preceded in death by his father, John G. McFalls. Surviving are his mother, Mary McFalls, nee Elmore, of Belleville, IL; two children, Lydia R. McFalls of Swansea, IL, and Baby Grayson; his significant other, Leah Muckensturm of Swansea, IL; four sisters, Ann (Tom) Frees of Swansea, IL, Dianna (Tom) Menner of Red Bud, IL, Donna Harris of Sparta, IL, and Debra (Kurt) Philipp of Colorado Springs, CO; one brother, Roger (Susan) Harris Belleville, IL; two stepbrothers, Kevin McFalls of Belleville, IL, and Keith McFalls of California; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made for the children, the checks should be made payable to Lydia McFalls. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now