Jason McFalls Jason P. McFalls, 46, of Belleville, IL, born November 5, 1972, in Belleville, IL, died Saturday, July 13, 2019 at his residence. Jason worked for Amsted Rail, Munie, and JC Construction for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his dogs and all animals that he came across. He also loved stock car racing. Jason never met a stranger and was loved by many. He was preceded in death by his father, John G. McFalls. Surviving are his mother, Mary McFalls, nee Elmore, of Belleville, IL; two children, Lydia R. McFalls of Swansea, IL, and Baby Grayson; his significant other, Leah Muckensturm of Swansea, IL; four sisters, Ann (Tom) Frees of Swansea, IL, Dianna (Tom) Menner of Red Bud, IL, Donna Harris of Sparta, IL, and Debra (Kurt) Philipp of Colorado Springs, CO; one brother, Roger (Susan) Harris Belleville, IL; two stepbrothers, Kevin McFalls of Belleville, IL, and Keith McFalls of California; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made for the children, the checks should be made payable to Lydia McFalls. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 17, 2019