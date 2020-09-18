1/1
Jason Robertson Jr.
12/25/1999 - 08/27/2020
Jason Robertson Jr. Jason Robertson Jr. (20), of Belleville IL, formerly of Dupo IL, passed away August 27th, 2020 at SLU Hospital. Jason was born December 25, 1999. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ronald and Katherine Meyer, and his aunt, Shanda Robertson. Jason is survived by his son, Jordon Robertson; mother, Melissa Davis; stepfather, William Davis; sisters, Alyssa Robertson, and Alexis Malaschak; father, Jason Robertson Sr; stepmother Michelle Robertson; grandmothers, Mary Brewer and Belinda Mitchell. He was loved by so many, as our dear nephew, cousin, and friend. Jason was a devoted father. His life revolved around raising his son, Jordon, who was his whole world. It would be difficult to find a father more proud than him. You would never see Jason without his "lil man". Jason had a powerful energy in his personality. Meeting him once would often be enough to never forget him. Whether it was his good looks, his talented and funny dancing, or how inappropriate he could be, he would leave a mark on all who met him. Jason will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. "Grant to us the serenity of mind to accept that which cannot be changed; courage to change that which can be changed, and wisdom to know the one from the other" - Reinhold Niebuhr Visitation: A visitation will be held Saturday September 19th 2020 from 10am to 1pm. Funeral: A funeral service will be held afterwards at 1 pm at Lake View Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 5000 North Illinois Street Fairview Heights, IL 62208.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
6182337200
