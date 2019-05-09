|
|
|
JAVAREY PEREZ WILLIAMS- Javarey Williams, 16 of Mulberry Grove, IL passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 in St. Louis, MO. Javarey was able to give the gift of life thru organ donation at the time of his death. Services 11am Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Bible-way House of Prayer. Visit.9-11am at the church from. To help with funeral expenses, donations are accepted thro-ugh Crowd-funding or given at the funeral home Arr: Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 9, 2019
