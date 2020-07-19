Jay S. Erwin Jay S. Erwin, 68, of Belleville, IL, born January 10, 1952, in East St. Louis, IL, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Jay worked in management for wholesale baking companies for more than 40 years before his retirement. He loved interacting with people and telling jokes, and never met a stranger. Jay was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed softball, bowling, volleyball, and golf. One of his favorite pastimes was playing cards. He is now in heaven playing cards with his brothers-in-law, Dick and Bill. He was preceded in death by his father, William "Alois" Erwin; his mother, Eileen, nee Wathern, Amelung; a beloved brother, William "Dicky" Erwin; and two brothers-in-law, Bill Santanello and Richard Santanello. Surviving are his wife of 30 years Vickie S. Santanello, whom he married on June 21, 1990; a daughter, Jennifer Bruns; a son, SMSgt. Justin (Tabitha) Erwin; three grandchildren, Tyler, Noah, and Madison; two sisters, Charleen Nordsell-Glasgow, and Maraleen (Richard Udale) Erwin; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Linda Erwin, Bonnie Santanello, Brenda Santanello, Cathy Santanello, Bob (Rita) Santanello, and Joe (Barb) Santanello; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Partners for Pets. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
. Funeral: A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL