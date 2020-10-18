Jay Nickel

March 24, 1938 - October 13, 2020

Belleville, Illinois - Jay Nickel, 82, of Belleville, IL, born March 24, 1938 in Belleville, IL, passed away on October 13, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

Jay was preceded in death by his parents, Kelsoe and Laverne (nee Marvel) Nickel and his mother and father in-law, Virl and Jean (nee DeMestri) Moyer.

Jay is survived by his wife, Jeanette (nee Moyer) Nickel, his two children, Kai Nickel and Kelli (Scot) Campbell, his five grandchildren, Tyler Nickel, Colin Jay Nickel, Cole Nickel, Morgan Campbell, and Evan Campbell, and two great grandchildren.

Jay retired from Children's Center for Behavioral Development where he was a Vocational Coordinator. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal Baseball fan and enjoyed vacations in St. Petersburg Beach, FL with his wife and family.

It was Jay's wishes to be cremated and have a private immediate family burial.





