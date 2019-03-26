|
JAYNE A. BELLM- Jayne A. Bellm, 65, of Columbia, IL, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO. A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 1:30 pm, at the Turner Hall in Columbia, IL, where she spent many great times with her family and friends over the years. Interment in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia, IL. Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 26, 2019
