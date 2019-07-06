|
JAYNE WASSON- Jayne Ellen, nee Utz, Wasson, 82, of Sparta, IL; Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Visitation at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Sparta, IL on July 7, 2019 from 5-8pm (Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 5:00pm) and on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 9-10. A mass of Christian burial will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Sparta, IL on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10:00am. Burial will be held at Caledonia Cemetery in Sparta, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 6, 2019