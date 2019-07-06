Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Sparta, IL
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
5:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Sparta, IL
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Sparta, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Sparta, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jayne Wasson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jayne Wasson

Send Flowers
Jayne Wasson Obituary
JAYNE WASSON- Jayne Ellen, nee Utz, Wasson, 82, of Sparta, IL; Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Visitation at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Sparta, IL on July 7, 2019 from 5-8pm (Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 5:00pm) and on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 9-10. A mass of Christian burial will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Sparta, IL on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10:00am. Burial will be held at Caledonia Cemetery in Sparta, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.