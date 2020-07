ATON - Jean E. Aton, 77, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at home with her family by her side. She was born February 19, 1943. Due to Covid-19 the family has decided to hold a Celebration of Life for Jeanne at a later date when it is safer to gather. Please pray for the family in this time of loss. Arrangements handled by Elias Kallal and Schaaf



