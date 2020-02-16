|
Jean Bruce Jean "Fran" Bruce nee Reeves 81 of Waterloo, IL., born December 2, 1938 in Murphysboro, IL., passed away on February 12, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family Fran retired from Regions Bank where she worked in the operations department. She loved listening to Jazz music and playing bingo. She was an avid Cardinals fan. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Bobbie L. Bruce; her parents, James P. and Mary M., nee Cleaver, Reeves; three brothers, Russell (Nadine), Richard, and Paul (Kathleen) Reeves; a sister, Iris Reeves; and two brothers-in-law, George Dussold and Cully Reese. Surviving are her children, Sherry (Jim) Koger of Parker , CO., Julie (Gerald) Lesicko of Columbia, IL., Kimberly Denning of Waterloo, IL, and Tony Bruce of Waterloo, IL; two sisters, Elizabeth Dussold of St. Louis, MO. and Doris Reese of California; a sister-in-law, Dorothy (Wayne) Kollmeyer of Dupo, I; eight grandchildren, Amy (Travis) Bucherich, T.J. Cobb, Stephanie Wellborn, Hollie (Eric) Helton, Jacob Koger, Taylor Wellborn, Lauren Bruce, and Kyle Bruce; and seven great grandchildren, Paige, Cainen, Kenlei, Tucker, Ryker, Bently, and Ayden. Fran was also a dear aunt, cousin and friend to many. Online condolences may be expressed at braunfh.com Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice or Siteman Cancer Center Service: Visitation will be held from 9:30 am to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Braun Family Funeral Home, 265 Quarry Road, Columbia, IL. Funeral services will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Bob Goddard officiating. Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO, with her beloved husband.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 16, 2020