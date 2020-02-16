Home

POWERED BY

Services
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
618-281-6793
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Bruce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Bruce

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Bruce Obituary
Jean Bruce Jean "Fran" Bruce nee Reeves 81 of Waterloo, IL., born December 2, 1938 in Murphysboro, IL., passed away on February 12, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family Fran retired from Regions Bank where she worked in the operations department. She loved listening to Jazz music and playing bingo. She was an avid Cardinals fan. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Bobbie L. Bruce; her parents, James P. and Mary M., nee Cleaver, Reeves; three brothers, Russell (Nadine), Richard, and Paul (Kathleen) Reeves; a sister, Iris Reeves; and two brothers-in-law, George Dussold and Cully Reese. Surviving are her children, Sherry (Jim) Koger of Parker , CO., Julie (Gerald) Lesicko of Columbia, IL., Kimberly Denning of Waterloo, IL, and Tony Bruce of Waterloo, IL; two sisters, Elizabeth Dussold of St. Louis, MO. and Doris Reese of California; a sister-in-law, Dorothy (Wayne) Kollmeyer of Dupo, I; eight grandchildren, Amy (Travis) Bucherich, T.J. Cobb, Stephanie Wellborn, Hollie (Eric) Helton, Jacob Koger, Taylor Wellborn, Lauren Bruce, and Kyle Bruce; and seven great grandchildren, Paige, Cainen, Kenlei, Tucker, Ryker, Bently, and Ayden. Fran was also a dear aunt, cousin and friend to many. Online condolences may be expressed at braunfh.com Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice or Siteman Cancer Center Service: Visitation will be held from 9:30 am to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Braun Family Funeral Home, 265 Quarry Road, Columbia, IL. Funeral services will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Bob Goddard officiating. Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO, with her beloved husband.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -