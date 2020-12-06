Jean Eckert
November 22, 1949 - December 3, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Jean Marie Eckert, nee Rothweiler, 71, of Belleville, IL, born November 22, 1949, in Belleville, IL, died Thursday, December 3, 2020, at St. Paul's Home, Belleville, IL.
Jean graduated from Saint Louis University with a master's degree in nursing. She retired from Belleville Area College after teaching for 30 years in the nursing department. Jean was also a nurse midwife and taught labor and delivery to countless students. After retirement, Jean and Mike took numerous trips and vacations together. Jean loved Treasure Island, FL, and especially loved the ocean and the beach. She most enjoyed time spent with her kids and grandkids and she attended their numerous events and ballgames.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Alice, nee Cook, Rothweiler; a cousin, Janice Burton, who was like a sister to her; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Shirley Eckert.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Michael Eckert, whom she married on May 15, 1976; a son, Brian (Kati) Eckert of O'Fallon, IL; a daughter, Beth (Scott) Jacob of O'Fallon, IL; three grandchildren, Drew Eckert, Samantha Jacob, and Cooper Eckert; a brother-in-law, Mark (Rita) Eckert; Denny Burton; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Paul's Home for their excellent care of Jean.
