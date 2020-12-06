1/1
Jean Eckert
1949 - 2020
November 22, 1949 - December 3, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Jean Marie Eckert, nee Rothweiler, 71, of Belleville, IL, born November 22, 1949, in Belleville, IL, died Thursday, December 3, 2020, at St. Paul's Home, Belleville, IL.
Jean graduated from Saint Louis University with a master's degree in nursing. She retired from Belleville Area College after teaching for 30 years in the nursing department. Jean was also a nurse midwife and taught labor and delivery to countless students. After retirement, Jean and Mike took numerous trips and vacations together. Jean loved Treasure Island, FL, and especially loved the ocean and the beach. She most enjoyed time spent with her kids and grandkids and she attended their numerous events and ballgames.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Alice, nee Cook, Rothweiler; a cousin, Janice Burton, who was like a sister to her; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Shirley Eckert.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Michael Eckert, whom she married on May 15, 1976; a son, Brian (Kati) Eckert of O'Fallon, IL; a daughter, Beth (Scott) Jacob of O'Fallon, IL; three grandchildren, Drew Eckert, Samantha Jacob, and Cooper Eckert; a brother-in-law, Mark (Rita) Eckert; Denny Burton; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Paul's Home for their excellent care of Jean.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ, Belleville, IL, or to Barnes-Jewish Hospital Memory Care. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.
Funeral: Private memorial services will be held at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
December 5, 2020
I knew Jean through St. Paul's, as I work there. So sad to hear that she passed. She will be greatly missed. I enjoyed being around her, she was a joy to be around. Even though she didn't say much. God bless her family!
Margaret Schrauth
Acquaintance
