Jean Hurst Jean Marie Hurst, nee Starks, 58, of Caseyville, IL, born March 6, 1961 in Belleville, IL, passed away at her home on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Jean grew up in St. Clair Farms. She enjoyed reading books on her Kindle, spending time on Facebook, listening to her favorite band, Shinedown, and watching movies the scarier the better as long as it didn't have clowns. Jean enjoyed having lunch with her friends, family, and co-workers. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver Lee and Dolores Jean (nee Barger) Starks; sister, Robyn Starks; and her aunts, Judith Barger, Dee Gorazd, and Carole Cummings. Jean is survived by her husband of 28 years, Keith M. Hurst of Caseyville, IL; brother-in-laws, Jeffrey Hurst of Wood River, IL and Kevin Hurst of Granite City, IL; and cousins, Sandra (Wes) Dugan, Steve (Angela) Gorazd, Mary Jo Frain, and Kimberly (Billy) Wells-Cherry. Memorials may be made to at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Service: No services will be held at this time.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary