George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
Jean I. Schuessler


1933 - 2019
Jean I. Schuessler Obituary
Jean Schuessler Jean I. Schuessler, 85, of Belleville, IL, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at St. Paul's Senior Community, Belleville, IL, surrounded by her family. Born September 20, 1933 in Belleville, IL, Jean grew up on the family farm near Lively Grove, IL. Her career included working for decades as an instructor at Academy of Beauty Culture and later she was the owner and operator of Jeano's Beauty Shop in West Belleville. All who knew Jean will remember her for her ever present smile, quick humor and totally unselfish ways. She was happiest celebrating birthdays, graduations, showers, weddings, births, and holidays with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Pauline, nee Juenger, Schuessler; her twin sister, Jane (Richard) Hoelscher; and three brothers, Curtis (Millie) Schuessler, Stanley (Martha) Schuessler, and Merle (Barbara) Schuessler. Surviving to cherish her memory are her sister, Shirley (Dan) Hoepker of Canton, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, and from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Michelle Torigian officiating. Burial will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 2, 2019
