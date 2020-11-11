Jean Kosten
January 13, 1954 - November 6, 2020
Edwardsville, Illinois - Jean Mary Kosten, age 66 of Edwardsville, IL, born January 13, 1954 in Chicago, IL, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
Jean grew up in Park Ridge, Illinois and worked as a dental assistant. She met her husband, Ken, at a dental convention in downtown Chicago. They married in 1975, moved to Collinsville, and opened Kenneth J. Kosten, D.D.S. She was a longtime member and supporter of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and School, enjoyed worship, Bible study, the Portals of Prayer devotional, and Bible Study Fellowship (BSF). Jean enjoyed Christian novels, making custom greeting cards, gift wrapping, gardening, and table scaping. She loved her many pets, two sons, and five grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Kenneth J. Kosten; parents Anthony Amodeo and Ruth (nee Winzenholler) Amodeo, and adopted father Eugene Haglind.
She is survived by her two sons, Matthew (Kathlyn) Kosten of Warrenville, IL and Jason Kosten of Edwardsville, IL; five grandchildren: Kent, Jacquelyn, Jacob, James and Samuel; sister Karen (Robert) Schroeder of Manchester, TN; a brother-in-law, Robert (Joy) Kosten of St. Pete Beach, FL; a sister-in-law, Martha Kosten of Columbia, IL; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Collinsville, IL. Due to the current COVID restrictions, social distancing guidelines will be observed and face masks are required.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. following the visitation with Rev. Michael Walther officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hill Cemetery, Glen Carbon, IL.
Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or School and will be received at the visitation or can be mailed to the funeral home at 2800 N. Center Street, Maryville, IL 62062.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com