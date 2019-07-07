Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
The Esquiline Apartment Community Chapel of Our Lady of the Snows
Belleville, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:15 AM
The Esquiline Apartment Community Chapel of Our Lady of the Snows
Belleville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Poskin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Poskin


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Poskin Obituary
Jean (Hausmann) Poskin Jean (Hausmann) Poskin, 94, of Belleville, IL, born March 1, 1925, in Belleville, IL, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the Dammert Geriatric Center, Belleville, IL. Jean worked at Fellner's Inc., and later as an administrative assistant at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Belleville, IL. She then volunteered at St. Elizabeth's Hospital for many years. She was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph A. Hausmann, whom she married on April 17, 1948, and who died on March 5, 1984; her second husband, Joseph D. Poskin, whom she married on September 19, 1987, and who died in 2001; her parents, Charles L. and Clara E., nee Rodenmeyer, Weygandt; a brother, Charles (Ann) A. Weygandt; and two sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Hausmann, and Dolores (George) Klein. Surviving are her children, Peggy (Rosemary Hamlin) Hausmann, Bill (Miki) Hausmann, and Laurie Hausmann; three grandchildren, Kathy (Perry Turchi) Hausmann, Trish (Thomas Tiggelman) Hausmann, and Tom (Amanda) Hausmann; a great-grandchild, Taryn Turchi; and a brother-in-law, Eugene R. Hausmann. Memorials may be made to the Dammert Geriatric Center, Belleville, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . According to Jean's wishes, her body has been donated to Saint Louis University School of Medicine. Visitation: Friends may visit from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at The Esquiline Apartment Community Chapel of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at The Esquiline Apartment Community Chapel of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, IL, with Father Thomas Hayes, OMI, officiating. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now