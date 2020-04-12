|
Jean Marie Prokopf, age 92, of Swansea, IL, born on January 20, 1928 in East St. Louis IL, passed away on April 9, 2020 at her home. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Susan Weilbacher, nee Boyle; her husband, Joseph Prokopf; her son, Richard Prokopf; and her brother, Floyd Parks. She is survived by her children, Joann (John) Hiemenz of Bluffton SC, Robert (Beth) of Collinsville, IL, James (Barbara) of Caseyville, IL, Lloyd (Jeannie) of O'Fallon, IL, David (Diane) of St. Jacob, IL, Kevin (Laura) of Troy, IL, Elaine (Mike) Fisher of Swansea, IL, Steve (Tammy) of Belleville, IL, and Colleen (William) Wessel of Trenton, IL; her daughter-in-law Sandi (William Reed) of St. Charles MO; her brother Robert Weilbacher of Orange, CA; 21 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to BJC Hospice or the March of Dimes. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Private graveside service will be held at Mt Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL and a Celebration of Life Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 12, 2020