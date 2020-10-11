Jean Ridenour
August 27, 2020
O'Fallon, Illinois - Jean Lois Ridenour, age 96, born October 1923 in Jersey City, N.J., to Rolland Bitters Flint and Jessie Amanda, nee Sandt, Flint, died Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Memorial East Hospital, Shiloh, Ill. with her family at her side.
Jean grew up in Lyndhurst, N.J., where she attended Lyndhurst High School graduating in 1940. Jean went on to attend New Jersey College for Women, the New Brunswick, N.J., campus of Rutgers University and graduated with a Degree in Library Science in 1944.
Jean's first job after college was at the Air Weather Service Library at the Pentagon in Washington D.C., where she met her future husband, Robert James Ridenour. Bob and Jean married in Midwest City, Okla., January 21, 1948. Jean followed her husband around the world as an Air Force Weather wife and working various library jobs in Civil Service positions as well as public libraries and academic libraries.
Jean and Bob retired on the same day in 1974 at Scott AFB and proceeded to enhance their travel with an RV and their passion of Birding. Jean also served in the O'Fallon Woman's Club for 41 years, including a stint as President from 1986-88. Other activities were O'Fallon UCC Guild, O'Fallon UCC Quilters and O'Fallon Library Friends of the Library.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ridenour and her step-son, James D. Ridenour.
Surviving are her daughter Lois Ridenour of O'Fallon, Ill., grandson, Michael Fey-Henderson of Detroit, Mich., step-son, Ron Ridenour of Denmark, daughter-in-law, L. Jean Ridenour of Dorr, Mich., and her daughter, Norma and son, Jay and his family.
Memorial donations may be made to the O'Fallon Public Library Friends, O'Fallon UCC, or O'Fallon Woman's Club. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.wfh-ofallon.com
The family will receive friends after 9 am, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at O'Fallon United Church of Christ.
A memorial service will begin at 10 am, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the church, with Rev. Dr. Martha Thierheimer officiating.
Jean's cremated remains will be interred with her husband's at the family cemetery in Portland, Penn. Memorial Service to be held at a future date.
