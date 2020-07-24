1/1
Jean Stahl
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Stahl Jean Stahl, nee Smith, of O'Fallon, Illinois, formerly of Piggott, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in O'Fallon, Illinois, at the age of 91. She was born to Nathan Zelmer and Luda Bell, nee Brandon, Smith on December 19, 1928 in Piggott Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband Felix Stahl; her six siblings Ezra, Oral, James, Lem, Mary Ellen, and Junell; her daughter-in-law Teresa; and granddaughter, Allison Stahl. She devoted her life to her family and the Church of Christ. Jean is survived by and will be missed by three children: Thomas Stahl, Polly (Stephen) Stover, Jeff (Loretta) Stahl; seven grandchildren: Melissa Quigley, Anthony Stahl, Shelley Meyers, Jenny Fox, Mindy Fox Harmon, Cassie Fox, Philip Fox, along with sixteen great-grandchildren. Jean's work here is done. She received the call home and was not scared, for she knew it is just the beginning of her next journey. As a faithful member of the Church of Christ, she was nothing but prepared and happy to reunite with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. Jesus said to her, "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die. Do you believe this?" - John 11:25-26 Memorial donations are suggested, in lieu of flowers, to the Allison Nicole Stahl Memorial Fund, c/o Tempo Bank, PO Box 59, Trenton, IL 62293. Share a memory or post a tribute at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Visitation: 5 p.m. 7 p.m., Friday, July 24, 2020 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington St., O'Fallon, and one hour prior to the service, at the church, on Saturday. (Masks and social distancing are required. Please keep your visit brief, and do not linger or loiter.) Funeral: 11 a.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Collinsville Church of Christ, 1400 Troy Road, Collinsville, Ill., with Mr. Terry Mabery officiating. Interment will follow at O'Fallon City Cemetery. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Wolfersberger Funeral Home - O'Fallon
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Visitation
10:00 AM
Collinsville Church of Christ
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Funeral
11:00 AM
Collinsville Church of Christ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wolfersberger Funeral Home - O'Fallon
102 West Washington Street
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3681
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved