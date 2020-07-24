Jean Stahl Jean Stahl, nee Smith, of O'Fallon, Illinois, formerly of Piggott, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in O'Fallon, Illinois, at the age of 91. She was born to Nathan Zelmer and Luda Bell, nee Brandon, Smith on December 19, 1928 in Piggott Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband Felix Stahl; her six siblings Ezra, Oral, James, Lem, Mary Ellen, and Junell; her daughter-in-law Teresa; and granddaughter, Allison Stahl. She devoted her life to her family and the Church of Christ. Jean is survived by and will be missed by three children: Thomas Stahl, Polly (Stephen) Stover, Jeff (Loretta) Stahl; seven grandchildren: Melissa Quigley, Anthony Stahl, Shelley Meyers, Jenny Fox, Mindy Fox Harmon, Cassie Fox, Philip Fox, along with sixteen great-grandchildren. Jean's work here is done. She received the call home and was not scared, for she knew it is just the beginning of her next journey. As a faithful member of the Church of Christ, she was nothing but prepared and happy to reunite with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. Jesus said to her, "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die. Do you believe this?" - John 11:25-26 Memorial donations are suggested, in lieu of flowers, to the Allison Nicole Stahl Memorial Fund, c/o Tempo Bank, PO Box 59, Trenton, IL 62293. Share a memory or post a tribute at www.wfh-ofallon.com
. Visitation: 5 p.m. 7 p.m., Friday, July 24, 2020 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington St., O'Fallon, and one hour prior to the service, at the church, on Saturday. (Masks and social distancing are required. Please keep your visit brief, and do not linger or loiter.) Funeral: 11 a.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Collinsville Church of Christ, 1400 Troy Road, Collinsville, Ill., with Mr. Terry Mabery officiating. Interment will follow at O'Fallon City Cemetery. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon