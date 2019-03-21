|
Jeanette Boron Alford Jeanette Alford, nee Walters, age 86, of Millstadt, IL, born on April 7, 1932 in East St. Louis, IL died on Friday, March 15, 2019 at her residence. Jeanette was a proud and loving mother of five children. She was preceded in death by her first and second husbands, Andrew Boron and Hosea Alford; her son, David Boron; her parents, Joseph and Lena, nee Hoskins, Walters; her brother, Joseph (Betty) Walters; and her son-in-law, Donald Freed. Surviving are her four children, Andrew (Peggy) Boron of Belleville, IL, Michael (Jane) Boron of Millstadt, IL, Kathy (John) Boron Juelfs of Columbia, IL, and Janet Boron Freed of Swansea, IL; her 11 grandchildren, Robert (Christen) Zirkelbach, Julie (Ryan) Boron Taylor, Christopher Boron, Colleen Boron, Matthew Boron, Kristin (Joseph Perez) Lanman, Caleb (Julia) Freed, Kyle Freed, Casey Pinard, Timothy (Lydia) Heisler, and Casie (Bobby) Dugan; and her 12 great-grandchildren, Madison Zirkelbach, Ainsley Taylor, Andrew Taylor, Owen Dugan, Isaac Dugan, Garrett Dugan, Jayce Pinard, Oliver Pinard, Joey Perez, John Perez, Kevin Perez, and Christopher Perez. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Holy Trinity Building Fund or St. Augustine of Canterbury Building Fund. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Services: Private graveside services will be held at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL. Arrangements handled by Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 21, 2019