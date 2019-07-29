Home

Jeanette Hentz Obituary
Jeanette Hentz Jeanette Hentz, 71, of Collinsville, IL, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Eden Village Retirement Center, Glen Carbon, IL. Jeanette was born March 19, 1948 in Sarah, Mississippi to Robert and Della (King) Dean. She married Patrick Hentz on February 25, 1994 in Edwardsville, IL. He survives and resides in Collinsville, IL. Also surviving is her daughter, Teresa (Lonnie) Rouse of Round Lake Beach, IL; stepchildren, Lisa (Michael) Whitehead, Andrew (Angie) Hentz and Benjamin (Erin) Hentz, all of Pontoon Beach, IL; seven grandchildren, Chelsea (Aaron) Hatfield, Bailey Whitehead, Lily Whitehead, Mary Lorraine Hentz, Charles Hentz, Sarah Hentz and Elizabeth Hentz; siblings, Betty Lou Boling of Sarah, Mississippi and James Thomas (Kay) Dean of Crenshaw, Mississippi. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Danny Ray Richmond, three sisters, Mary Jane, Mary Ann and Ann Lee; one brother, Billy Dean and two brother-in-laws, Irving Boling and Olis Potts. After working for 20+ years, Jeanette retired from Highland Machine and Screw as a machinist. She loved collecting angels, Fenton baskets, and antiques and frequenting flea markets as often as she could. Her seven grandchildren were her pride and joy. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorial donations may be made to or to the . Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herrfuneral.com Visitation: A visitation for Jeanette will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 4:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M. at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, 50 Fountain Drive, Glen Carbon, IL, 62034. Funeral: A funeral will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the funeral home in Glen Carbon, IL. Interment will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 29, 2019
