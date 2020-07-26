1/1
Jeanette LaNier
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
Jeanette LaNier Jeanette E. LaNier, age 78, of New Baden, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at her home. She was born February 14, 1942 in E. St. Louis, the daughter of the late Ray Elmer LaNier and Ottillia Jean, nee Weingartner, LaNier. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother. Surviving are her dear friend, Dale Brown and numerous other friends. Jeanette retired as an elementary teacher at Scott Air Force Base and was a member of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed doing stained glass artwork, proudly displaying her work throughout her home and was also a true animal lover. Memorials may be made to the Clinton County Humane Society and will be received at the cemetery or through Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main, Trenton, IL 62293 who is serving the family. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com Service: Graveside services will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenmount Cemetery in New Baden with Pastor Paul Hooks officiating.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenmount Cemetery
