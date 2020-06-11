Jeanette Padgett On Sunday, June 7th, 2020, Jeanette C. Padgett, nee Emke, loving wife and mother of five children, passed away at the age of 77, at her residence peacefully. She was born in St. Charles, MO, and soon afterwards her parents moved the family to Belleville, IL. Jeanette always provided love and support for her family and she was loved by everyone she met. She expressed her artistic talents decorating special occasion cakes, wedding cakes, and crafting exquisite cards. Her creative ideas inspired beautiful craft projects that her husband, Eugene, built for her and other family members. Jeanette loved spending time outside in her flower gardens and watching the butterflies and birds. She thoroughly enjoyed a good game of cards, traveling, family camping trips, and winters in Florida. She was a homemaker while raising her children and then a medical receptionist for many years until retirement. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Marie, nee Toennies, Emke; a brother, Joe Emke, Jr; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Aloysius and Stella Padgett; a brother-in-law, Tom Padgett; and sister-in-law, Addie Schweickhardt. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Eugene Padgett, whom she married on April 15, 1963. three sons, Christopher (Carol) Padgett, Tim (Nubia Monsalve) Padgett, and Tony (Heather Rayka) Padgett; two daughters, Jo Marie (Steve) Mensing, and Lisa (Jim) Vandeloo; seven grandchildren, C.J., Cory, and Caitlin Padgett, Brian and Sarah Mensing, and Bayley and Madison Vandeloo; two brothers, Bill (Denny) Emke, and Michael (Linda) Emke; a sister, Angie (John) English; two sisters-in-law, Marie Padgett and Margaret Emke; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to give thanks to Dr. Victoria Jansen, the doctors and nurses at Siteman Cancer Center, and the south orange team at Southern Illinois Hospice. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, The American Cancer Society, or in the form of masses at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Funeral: A private service will be held Friday, June 12, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 11, 2020.