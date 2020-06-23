Jeanine M. Wilder
03/13/1934 - 06/18/2020
WILDER - Jeanine M. Wilder, 86, of Edwardsville passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. In celebration of Jeanine's life, a visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Clint Wisdom officiating at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Burial will follow at St. James Cemetery in Edwardsville. Appropriate precautions regarding the pandemic will be respected. Memorial donations are suggested to the American Heart Association or to the Alzheimer's Association.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 23, 2020.
