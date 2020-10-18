Jeanne "Rona" Murphy
October 12, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Jeanne "Rona" Murphy, 93, of Belleville, IL, born Tuesday, February 15, 1927 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at Dammert Geriatric Center in Belleville, IL.
Jeanne worked as a clerical assistant for orthopedic doctors, Dr. Hill and Dr. Fritsch. She later worked at Anheuser Busch in the Human Resources Department for 22 years. Jeanne had a very strong Faith with a special devotion to Mary. She was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Belleville, IL. Her steadfast Irish background shaped her passion to always help others first.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James J. and Mary M., nee Williams, Murphy; sisters, Celeste T. (Ray) Sonnenberg, Mary Margaret "Peggy" Murphy; brother, James (Mona) Murphy; nephew, James Murphy III.
Surviving are her 5 nieces; 5 nephews and many great nieces and nephews.
.
A special thank you to all the devoted caregivers at the Esquiline, St. Francis and Dammert and Hospice of Southern Illinois.
Memorials: Memorials may be made to The Esquiline Dammert Center or Hospice of Southern Illinois.
Funeral: Private Mass will be held with burial at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Belleville, IL.