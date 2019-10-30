|
Jeanne Trotter Jeanne Marie Trotter, nee Schmierbach, 66, recently of St. Charles MO (formerly of Columbia IL) born October 22, 1953 passed away October 25, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital with her daughter by her side. Jeanne was a Claims Processor for J.W. Terrill a Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC Company at the time of her passing. Jeanne had a passion for reading and a loving heart and soul that knew no stranger. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Delores Schmierbach, brother-in-law Robert Hopfinger, son-in-law Robert Helfrich, nephew John Kammermeyer, special family friend Bernice Thompson and many other special loved ones. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Tonia and Ron "Mike" Wolff of St. Charles MO, grandsons Codey (Shea Powers) Shaffer and Kyle (Taylor Plodzien) Shaffer of St. Charles MO, sisters Sandy (Steve) Cummins and Judy Hopfinger, brother Rick (Sherry) Schmierbach all of her hometown New Athens IL, nieces, nephews, cousins, very special loved ones of the Wolff and Helfrich families, wonderful friends and co-workers. Memorials may be made to New Athens Community Unit School District (NACUSD) Band Fund, 501 Hanft Street, New Athens IL 62264. Service: In celebration of her life, a memorial luncheon will be held at Karban's Knotty Pines Building, 4569 Buss Branch Road, Waterloo (Paderborn) IL 62298 on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 30, 2019