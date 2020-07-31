1/1
Jeannene Villemain
01/14/1929 - 07/28/2020
Jeannene Villemain Jeannene Villemain, nee Munie, 91, of Belleville, IL, born January 14, 1929, in O'Fallon, IL, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at home in the company of her son and daughter. Jeannene was a delight to all she met with a great sense of humor. Her passions besides her family were her dog, baking cookies, and playing cards. She was a long-time employee of the Catholic Credit Union. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Louis E. Villemain, whom she married on June 24, 1950, and who died on June 1, 2010; her parents, Jerome and Mary Munie; her brothers, Mel Munie, Jack (Pat) Munie, and Lee (Gerri) Munie; her sister, Shirley Truttmann, and her foster brother, Robert (Dolly) Raish. She is survived by her son, Jerry (Leslie Lotina) Villemain; her daughter, Linda (Joe) Kicielinski; her five grandchildren, Matthew (Chiara Dell'Aira) and Kyle Villemain, Cortney (Michael) Neighbor, Joe Kicielinski and Casey (Jessica Moore) Kicielinski; five great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Kay Munie; and a brother-in-law, Cal Truttmann; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the Belleville Humane Society or the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Services: Due to the Covid-19 virus there will be no memorial service at this time.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
