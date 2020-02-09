|
CATES - Jeannette A. (Brave) Cates passed away December 16, 2019 at her home. A visitation for Jeannette will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2-5pm at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL, and following the visitation an Eastern Star service will be held at 5pm. A funeral will be on Monday February 10, 2020 at 11am at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Jeannette will be laid to rest at St. John Cemetery, Collinsville, IL following the service. Arrangements handled by Herr Funeral Home
