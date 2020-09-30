Jeannette Schulz

SCHULZ - Jeannette I Meier Schulz, 79, of Godfrey passed away on September 27, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville. She was born on August 11, 1941. Visitation 4-8 pm Friday October 2, 2020 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Graveside services at 2pm Saturday October 3, 2020 at Mulkeytown Cemetery in Mulkeytown, IL. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, social distancing, occupancy, and mask wearing are required as mandated by the CDC.



