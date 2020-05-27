Jeannie Lila Villier Jeannie Lila Villier, nee Price, 63 of Collinsville, IL, Born July 13, 1956 in East St Louis, passed away May 23, 2020 at her home. Jeannie Lila was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt. Her love for those around her was always evident, and she will be missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her dear son Ray Dean Villier; parents Carroll and Claire Grace Price (Perkins); Grand Parents Arthur and Mary Perkins (Homer); Aunt and Uncle Lowell and Evelyn Hatfield (Perkins); Brother Wayne Price; Sister Carol Cox (Price). Surviving are her loving husband of 48 years Ray Villier; her daughter Lori (Vic) Vinyard, nee Villier, of Collinsville; grandchildren Heather Miller of Granite City, Meranda Villier of Granite City and Bianca (Ed) Harrington, nee Dickerson of Fort Riley, Kansas; great grandchildren Skyela, Alana, and Mila; Brothers Lloyd Price of Highland, Kevin (Toni) Price of Caseyville, Preston (Donna) Price of Mitchell, and Lee Price of Granite City; Sisters Rhonda (Charlie) Yarber of Granite City, Mary (Kenneth) Shea of Collinsville, Denine Sikorski of Highland; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Jeannie Lila has requested to be cremated, and she has chosen to forgo a formal service. Memorials may be expressed to her daughter Lori Vinyard, or to a memorial of the donor's choice. Arrangements handled by Metroeast Mortuary Services: The family will host a Celebration of Life when social distancing guidelines are relaxed so that all may pay their respects. The world has lost a Saint, but heaven has gained an Angel.



