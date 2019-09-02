Home

Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
618-281-6793
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:30 AM
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
View Map
Jeannine Belt Obituary
Jeannine Belt E. Jeannine Belt, nee Holcomb, 69, of Columbia, Illinois, born August 23, 1950 in Red Bud, Illinois, died Thursday, August 29, 2019 in Columbia, Illinois, surrounded by her loving family. Jeannine was retired from Solutia in Sauget, IL. She also retired from the International Chemical Workers Union Council. She was a member and Past President of the Monroe County Democratic Club. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Selma, nee Kempfer, Holcomb, Sr.; three brothers, Terry and Loren Holcomb and Harry Holcomb, Jr.; and two brothers-in-law, Dale Hosick and Melvin Hinrichs. Surviving are her husband, Tommy Belt; her children, Bethany (Bess) Bollmeier of Waterloo, IL, Stacey (Nathan) Filipiak of Columbia, IL, Erin (John) Kernan of Belleville, IL, Jody (Jennifer) Stapleton of Red Bud, IL, Ryan Belt of Denver, CO, and Jason Stapleton of Columbia, IL; three sisters, LaVerne Hinrichs of Evansville, IL, Rosella Hosick of Columbia, IL and Brenda "Pete" (Dave) Dressel of Marissa, IL; three sister-in-laws, Wilma Holcomb of Red Bud, IL, Mary Holcomb of Smithton, IL, and Donna Holcomb of Waterloo, IL; eight grandchildren, Trevor Hudson, Kaylenn Hudson, Ryleigh (Dylan) Macias, Cybil Kernan, Daniel Stapleton, Braeden Filipiak, Grant Stapleton, and Beau Voss. She was also a dear aunt, cousin, and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Memorials may be made to the family. Visitation: Friends may visit from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Illinois. Funeral: services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the funeral home, with Pastor Bill Groenert officiating. Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 2, 2019
