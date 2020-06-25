Jeffrey Allen Jeffrey Eugene Allen, age 58, passed away at his home in Vacaville California, surrounded by his family on Tuesday June 16th, 2020. He was born on June 12, 1962 in Grand Forks, North Dakota to Eugene and Daisy Allen. He was a 1980 Graduate of Mascoutah High School, Mascoutah, Illinois. Jeff went on to graduate from Blackburn College in Carlinville, Illinois with a degree in Psychology. Jeff began his career working as a tour guide for Anheuser-Busch in Fairfield, California in 1988 and worked his way into a full time position in the Brewing Department. Jeff's passion for his job was evident with his coworkers and was not afraid to voice his opinion when it came to working conditions and process improvements. Jeff enjoyed outdoor activities: kayaking, hiking and rock climbing, but his hobby was soccer, both indoor and outdoor, where he played goal keeper. Jeff is survived by his loving wife Pamela Andrieu-Allen, his two children Brianna (Jason) De Wolfe, Rian Allen, brother Christopher (Kimberly) Allen, Grandchildren, Faye, Lily, Scarlett, Rogue, along with a bundle of joy on the way, and many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. Jeff was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Eugene and Daisy. Jeff will be remembered as an outdoorsman, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or the charity of their choosing.