Obituary Flowers Jeffrey Cantrell Jeffrey "Allen" Curtis Cantrell, 31, of Belleville, IL born on September 2, 1987 in Belleville, Il, died on April 14, 2019 at Barnes Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Jeffrey was a tree trimmer and landscaper who loved being outdoors. He loved fishing, being near the ocean and playing guitar. He was preceded in death by his father, Jeffrey Curtis Cantrell; his brother and best friend Joshua Oakley Sr.; and his aunts Janice Cantrell and Theresa Cantrell He is survived by his mother Beth Watkins (Bret) of Highland, IL; his brothers Chance Watkins and Colton Watkins; his sister Elizabeth Watkins; grandmother Joyce Duley of Fairmont City, Il: nephew Joshua Oakley Jr.: aunts Debbie (Dennis) Pea, and Shirley Pinkston; uncles Darrell "Harvey" Cantrell and Steve Cantrell. Jeffrey is also survived by great aunts, uncles and cousins. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: Will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday April 30, 2019 from 11:00 AM -2:00 PM at Kassly Mortuary Ltd, Fairview Heights, IL. (Beth Watkins, Allen's mother will only be available to receive visitors on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the visitation hours and at the funeral.) Funeral: Service will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Pastor Hal Santos officiating. Burial will be at St. Clair Memorial Park, Fairview Heights, Il.



