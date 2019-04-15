Jeffrey Eugene Wright Jeffrey Wright, 77, born, July 16, 1941, in East Saint Louis, IL, died, April 12, 2019, in Granite City, IL. Jeff was a loving and admirable family man. Jeff retired from Dynacraft Inc, after over 40 years of working as a Lab Technician. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a man of faith, having served as a life member at Edgemont Bible Church, in Fairview Heights. Jeff was an avid coin collector and volksmarcher, and a huge fan of the Saint Louis Cardinals. His most precious moments were those spent with his family. He was a loving brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents: Sherman E. and Eileen M. (nee Doyle) Wright. Surviving are his siblings: Dana (William Beckley) Bull-Beckley, Diane (Pat) Drayton, and Michael (Barb) Wright, and a number of dear nieces, nephews, aunts, relatives, and friends. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a charitable contribution in Jeff's name may donate to Vitas Hospice. Additional memories and condolences may be shared online at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com Visitation: Family and friends may visit from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm at Lake View Funeral Home, 5000 N Illinois Street, Fairview Heights, IL 62208. Funeral Service: Funeral Services will begin immediately following the visitation at 1:00 pm, at Lake View. Interment will take place at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.



