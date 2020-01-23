Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Childhood Catholic Church
Mascoutah, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Forsythe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Forsythe


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey Forsythe Obituary
Jeffrey Forsythe Jeffrey W. Forsythe, Sr., age 62, of Mascoutah, IL, formerly of Belleville, IL born on October 10, 1957 in Weisbaden, Germany, died on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Belleville Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Jeffrey was a United States Marine Veteran. He worked as a salesman for the Belleville News-Democrat from 1991 to 2016. He loved Star Wars and computer gaming. His call sign was Kanwolf 1. He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Clarissa Michelle Forsythe. Jeffrey is survived by his wife of 42 years, Delane Forsythe, nee, Grimont; his children, Thomas Edward (Tina) Forsythe and Jeffrey Wayne (Jamie) Forsythe, Jr.; his grandchildren, Haiden, Thalia, and Tessa; and his mother, Edwina "Edie" Schumann, nee Harrison. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Service: A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Childhood Catholic Church, Mascoutah, IL with Fr. Paul Wienhoff officiating. Per Jeffrey's wishes, he was cremated.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -