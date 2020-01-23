|
Jeffrey Forsythe Jeffrey W. Forsythe, Sr., age 62, of Mascoutah, IL, formerly of Belleville, IL born on October 10, 1957 in Weisbaden, Germany, died on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Belleville Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Jeffrey was a United States Marine Veteran. He worked as a salesman for the Belleville News-Democrat from 1991 to 2016. He loved Star Wars and computer gaming. His call sign was Kanwolf 1. He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Clarissa Michelle Forsythe. Jeffrey is survived by his wife of 42 years, Delane Forsythe, nee, Grimont; his children, Thomas Edward (Tina) Forsythe and Jeffrey Wayne (Jamie) Forsythe, Jr.; his grandchildren, Haiden, Thalia, and Tessa; and his mother, Edwina "Edie" Schumann, nee Harrison. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Service: A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Childhood Catholic Church, Mascoutah, IL with Fr. Paul Wienhoff officiating. Per Jeffrey's wishes, he was cremated.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 23, 2020