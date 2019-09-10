Home

George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Jeffrey Harvey


1957 - 2019
Jeffrey Harvey Obituary
Jeffrey Harvey Jeffrey Keith Harvey, 62, of Belleville, IL, born June 5, 1957, in Peoria, IL, died Friday, August 30, 2019, at Barnes Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Jeff was kind, compassionate, caring, driven, and creative. He lived a full and rich life, traveling to almost every corner of the globe helping to bring music and joy to countless people. He began his professional life providing technical, lighting, and equipment support to musicians and bands that included Arrow Memphis, the Charlie Daniels Band, Styx, and as road manager for the Ricky Skaggs band. He transitioned to working as a show producer for the USO, traveling on every mode of transportation known to man in order to get to show sites around the world to bring entertainment to our service members. He brought along rock stars, movie stars and models to spread cheer to military women and men on bases and front lines everywhere. Jeff was also a gifted painter and visual artist. His childlike wonder at the world and love for people shone through in his relationships, his art, and in his never-ending drive to make others feel good, even as he experienced increasing physical limitations and illness in his own life. Jeff is universally remembered by those who knew him as a "great soul", and one of the kindest and most generous people they have ever encountered. He was aloving partner, fiancé, son, brother, and uncle, and was unfailingly devoted to his family, friends, and loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd K. "Moe", and Sarah J., nee Sprague, Harvey; and a brother, Brian A. Harvey. He is survived by his partner and fiancée, Kim Campbell-Christ; a sister, Susan Harvey; a brother, Patrick (Nora) Harvey; a nephew, Miguel (Pamela) Harvey; a niece, Rachel (fiancée Erin Strong) Harvey; and his beloved great-nephews, Dylan and Gram Harvey. Memorials may be made to the USO - United Service Organizations. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at St. George's Episcopal Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, At St. George's Episcopal Church, Belleville, IL, with Father Ian Wetmore officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 10, 2019
