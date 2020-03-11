|
Jeffrey Hollerbach Jeffrey G. "Jeff" Hollerbach of Belleville, Illinois, age 57, born January 21, 1963 passed away after a long battle of illness March 7, 2020. A long time magazine delivery man, Jeff was preceded in death by his parents Karl J. and Darlene E. (nee Schanuel) Hollerbach, his brother Charles, and his two beloved dogs Princess and Legend. Surviving him are his brother Gregory J. Hollerbach, his aunt and god mother Diane S. Wilkerson and his uncle Jim Wilkerson of Belleville, his uncle Kent and aunt Darlene Hollerbach of Collinsville, his godchildren and loves of his life Amber Schneider and Alex Wellinghoff, and a number of dear cousins, relatives, and good friends. Jeff loved spending time with friends and family, watching his cooking shows, and vacationing to wineries and houseboat trips with his dear friend and cousin Patti Wellinghoff, her husband Joe, Judy Pecina and his brother Greg. Remembering you and missing you. Thank you brother for all the sense of humor and laughter you brought into so many lives. You're in the arms of the angel now and will not be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Belleville Humane Society. Visitation: Memorial Gathering will be Saturday, March 14th, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Service: Memorial Service will be Saturday, March 14th, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 11, 2020