Jeffrey "Scott" Sipole Jeffrey "Scott" Sipole, 54, of Collinsville, Illinois, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019. He was born in Belleville, Illinois on February 16 th , 1964 to Dale and Joyce (Corzine) Sipole. Scott is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Kent) Sipole, two daughters, Natalie (Josh Bickel) Sipole of Collinsville, Illinois and Niki (Tyler) Yates of Granger, Indiana, one grandchild, Isabella Yates, and brothers; Lynn C. (Serena Hagan) Sipole of Caseyville, Illinois, Roger (Carol) Kent, Kevin (Carolyn) Kent, Mike Kent and sister, Sherry (Carl Wayne) Odom. Scott was further survived by Aunt Shirley, Kevin (Debbie) Weinacht, Gary and Gale Sipole, Tammy Bowles, the Bowles family and the Eddington family and many close friends and all his Laura Buick family. Scott worked at Laura Buick GMC for the past 37 years and spent the majority of his career as the Service Manager. He was very passionate about his job and loved the team he worked with In Lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to The Eardley Family Clinic for Speech, Language and Hearing at Fontbonne University or to State Park or Collinsville Food Pantries. Visitation: will be Wednesday, April 17 th , 2019 from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville. Funeral: will be at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, April 17 th , 2019 at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville. Rites of Cremation will be accorded.



