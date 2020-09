VOGEL - Jeffrey William Vogel, 54, a resident of Granite City, IL passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Evelyn's Hospice House in Creve Couer, MO with complications from pancreatic cancer. He was born on August 14, 1966. A private service will be held for the immediate family. Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.



