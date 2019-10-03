Home

Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
(618) 566-2345
For more information about
Jenevia Browder
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
Jenevia Browder Obituary
Jenevia Browder Jenevia M. "Dolly" Browder, nee Peters, 80, of Mascoutah, IL born July 27, 1939 in Belleville, IL died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at her residence. Dolly was a homemaker and worked at MarKa Nursing Home for 14 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Matilda, nee Rieken, Peters, a daughter, Dawn Browder, a son, Hank B. Browder III, a grandson, Christopher Lindsay and two brothers, Ralph and Buddy Peters. She is survived by her husband, Henry B. "Tex" Browder II whom she married in Juarez, Mexico in 1958; two daughters, Juan (Richard) Beadle and Julie (Daniel) Wittenstrom of Mascoutah, IL; a son, Brandon (Shelly) Browder of Mascoutah, IL; daughter-in-law, Sherry Wodochek; seven grandchildren, Mike (Jen) Beadle, Chris (Amber) Beadle, Aaron Beadle, Tiffany (Robert) Sommers, Brenden (Leslie) Kennedy, Melissa (Steven) Carrico, and Sybrina (Dane) Schmeirderer; 11 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Rita Broeckling, Betty Kimbro, Janice "Dotty" Conklin, Margie Hansen; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Family Choice and received at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at mollfuneralhome.com Visitation: From 10 to 12 PM Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. Funeral: A funeral service will be held 12 PM Saturday, Oct.5, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home with Rev. Kirk Clayton officiating. Burial will follow in Green Mount Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 3, 2019
